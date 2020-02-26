Josephine Neubauer serves as Senate page 26 Feb 2020 08:34

Written by Kenneth Fockele

Timebercrest Middle School student Josephine Neubauer served as a page for Sen. Manka Dhingra.

OLYMPIA—Woodinville’s Josephine Neubauer, 14, served as a page in the Washington State Senate during the week of February 21.

Pages are typically sponsored by the senator from their legislative district. Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond) sponsored Neubauer’s week in the Legislature.

The page program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. The interactive learning experience includes classes focused on topics like budget writing and how a bill becomes a law, which culminates in pages creating their own bills in a mock committee setting. The educational experience is furthered by guest speakers.

“I had a great time meeting Sen. Dhingra, who represents my district; she talked with me about the different bills that she is trying to pass, and she introduced me to other Senators,” said Neubauer.

Pages also have the opportunity to work on the Senate floor. Their maroon coats and credentials allow them access to all parts of the Capitol Campus.

“Spending time working on the Senate floor was the most interesting thing I did this week. It was fascinating to watch how bills are approved or amended, it was really interesting because I learned about it in Page school but witnessing it happening was even better,” added Neubauer.

“Before this experience I wasn’t sure if I wanted to pursue a career in government, but since being here I have become much more open to the idea of a career in public service. I may even choose to run for elected office.”

Neubauer hails from Redmond and is in eighth grade at Timbercrest Middle School in Woodinville. In her free time, she enjoys playing her flute, horseback riding, and volunteering.

For more information about the Senate Page Program, contact Senate This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .