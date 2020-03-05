Community rallies around local veteran 05 Mar 2020 03:33

Written by Madeline Coats

Tanya (left) and Toly Nazariya (right) helped renovate the home of 83-year-old Lewis Harris (center) in just two weeks. The 22-year veteran had no idea the extent of the project until it was finally revealed to him Feb. 3. Courtesy photo

Woodinville Deputy Toly Nazariya was dispatched to a downtown business early Tuesday morning on Jan. 7, to assist a man who had been driving all night and was unable to find his way home.

The driver, 83-year-old Lewis Harris, had recently been released from the hospital after having a stroke over the holiday season.

During a courtesy transport back to his house, the officer learned that Harris was a first sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and served for 22 years. He also spent over a year in Vietnam as a machine-gunner, a position known for the lowest life expectancy, according to Nazariya.

Upon arrival at his Redmond residence, Nazariya offered to come inside and help Harris reschedule doctor appointments.

“Lewis was hesitant at first and said his house was in disarray from being gone for so long,” Nazariya said.

Harris was attempting to remove the carpet in his house prior to the stroke. He had originally returned home from the hospital approximately two weeks earlier to find the floor covered in dog feces.

“It was so bad you literally couldn’t breathe in there,” Nazariya’s wife Tanya said. “The air was absolutely toxic.”

Tanya has a long background transforming houses, so she and Toly decided to offer their assistance to help Harris get the place in order.

“The original plan was just to clean the house a little bit and maybe put some new stuff in there,” Tanya said. “But I realized the project was going to need a lot more work.”

Tanya said she found it difficult to draw a line of where to stop because there was so much work to be done. She kept finding aspects of the house, such as the cabinets that were in such bad condition that they just decided to rip them out. The list of renovations kept getting longer and longer.

So, she took to social media, Offer Up and Facebook Marketplace in an effort to find cheap furniture and appliances. She said each post included a list of materials needed and a short summary of the project.

She posted on a Buy Nothing page on Facebook and found overwhelming support. Tanya said people immediately wanted to help, asking what they could donate and if they could help with labor. Others offered to donate food, toiletries and necessities.

She also made a Facebook fundraiser for those wanting to donate money for the cause, which collected over $3,600. Tanya said they originally wanted to “keep the project low-key,” but so many people wanted to help.

“It just snowballed into this really huge awesome project and so many people offered their help and their service,” Tanya said.

She set a hard two-week deadline for the renovation to be complete to allow Harris to get back to his life and path to recovery. One entire week was dedicated to cleaning and organizing his belongings.

Harris stayed in a hotel during the major renovations. Tanya said he knew some repairs were happening, but he had no idea the extent of the revamp.

Tanya owns Brilliant Staging & Design, a business for home staging and interior design. She said some of the volunteer businesses were contractors she had worked with before, such as Rodda Paint and Pro Granite Surfaces.

The renovation required a lot of paint and primer from Rodda Paint to hit every corner of the house. Tanya said they used a special alcohol-based primer to get rid of the odors on the walls, sub-floors, ceilings and doors. Volunteers also scraped feces off the ground and bleached the floors.

Pro Granite Surfaces donated quartz countertops and helped to install it around the house. Another volunteer company, Lifetime Heating and Air Conditioning fixed his furnace.

“It’s hard for me to even emphasize and explain how huge of a donation that was for people to basically stop their own businesses and be at this charity project site for two weeks donating all of their labor and materials,” Tanya said.

Volunteers installed brand new flooring and cabinets, ripped out a wall, remodeled the bathroom and laundry room, replaced appliances and painted all the walls, among other things. Tanya even got down to the details of adding towel rods, lamps and so on.

Friends and family of the Nazariya’s, as well as other Woodinville officers, donated kitchenware, bedding, towels, furniture and cash to help with the expenses. About 23 businesses provided their services or donated appliances and 76 citizens helped make the project possible.

“It’s basically like we rebuilt the whole house,” Tanya said. “Everything in the house was changed. All the appliances are new to him, including a washer and dryer.”

Toly said they were there every single day, sometimes 15-18 hours a day. He would help after a shift until late in the night and then go back to work at 5 a.m.

When the makeover was finally completed, Toly and Tanya’s enlisted voluntary army of citizens had transformed a home that was in deplorable condition into a comfortable, clean dwelling for the local veteran who served his county, whom none had ever met prior to the undertaking.

“I think the real credit goes to the community members,” Toly said. “It was awesome to see so many people in the community, as far as business owners, donors and regular people, come together and say, ‘You know what? I’ll do my part.’”

Harris was reintroduced to his house on Feb. 3 and got to meet all the volunteers involved a few days later.

Toly has also reached out to a friend in Veterans Affairs to register Harris in the system for potential benefits, especially with the upcoming costs for Neurotherapy, speech therapy and rehabilitation.

“I’m a low-key kind of guy, but I do love helping people,” Toly said.

At a city council meeting Feb. 18, Police Chief Katie Larson presented a Quality Policing Award to Toly, Tanya and each business and citizen who donated their time, labor and materials to the renovation. The police chief also awarded Tanya a metal for her service and integrity.

“We talk about community policing all the time,” Larson said. “I think this is a very true story, by its definition, of community policing: a collaborating effort on all sides to do the right thing for no other reason than it’s the right thing to do.”