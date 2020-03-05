The Woodinville Repertory Theatre has found a home for its 2020 season and will open its production of Neil Simon’s Chapter Two on Friday.

The show will be at the Redmond Academy of Theatre Arts, 18001 NE 76th St., Suite 100, in Redmond. The academy is located behind Fred Meyer and Home Depot, just north of SR 520 and east of Avondale Road.

Chapter Two is a comedy about a New York writer struggling to cope with the loss of his wife when he suddenly falls in love again.

Simon’s semi-autobiographical play, written for his then-wife Marsha Mason, premiered in 1977 and ran for 857 performances on Broadway. Mason, who married Simon in 1973, won an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1979 film version.

The show, directed by Hjalmer Anderson, runs for four weekends (March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27) with Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m. to give theater-goers time to get to Redmond. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be bought online at Woodinvillerep.org/tickets. For more information, call 425-835-2789 or write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The WRT plans to produce two additional shows at the Redmond Academy (or RATA). First up is Sarah Ruel’s 2016 play Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, weekends of May 22, May 29, June 5 and June 12. The play will be directed by Jane Ryan.

The second play is A.R. Gurney’s Ancestral Voices, a comedy about how a well-to-do family in Buffalo, N.Y., copes with a messy divorce. The director is Christopher Kidder-Mostrom. The WRT produced Gurney’s Sylvia in 2016. Performances are the weekends of July 17, July 24, July 31, and Aug. 7.

The Woodinville Rep, founded in 1998 by the late Peg Phillips and Anderson, is performing in Redmond this year while it continues to look for a permanent home in Woodinville.

The company had performed at Denali Slab Studio for seven years but has had to move after Denali moved from its space on the Woodinville-Redmond Road.

Charley Blaine is a board member for the Woodinville Repertory Theatre.