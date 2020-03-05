The J and M in JM Cellars stands for John and Margaret (Peggy) Bigelow. Their seven-acre property off N.E. 145th Street allows for guests to drink wine and explore nature while taking a stroll through the estate.

“It is a certified arboretum, which means I have 120 Japanese Maples on this property, over 400 rare conifers and pines, and five of the largest trees of their kind,” owner and winemaker John Bigelow said.

The top three acres make up the arboretum and the bottom four acres belong to restored wetlands and wildlife. Bigelow said there are lots of little secret spots of people to sit down throughout the property. The restored area is full of bears, deer, coyotes, hawks, eagles and more, he added.

“It’s such a juxtaposition between nature and the city,” he said. “You hear the city going up the road, but you hear the hawks screaming in the background.”

The property, otherwise known as Bramble Bump, originally belonged to a 550-acre dairy farm owned by lumber baron Frederick Stimson from 1900 to 1935. Bigelow said the Stimsons lost the farm in the great depression.

A few years later, the farm was purchased by George McBride, who rebuilt the abandoned dairy farm into one of the largest dairies in the state. In 1965, McBride gave seven acres of land to his daughter Jan.

Bigelow said Jan and her husband Smitty moved from upstate New York to build their home on Bramble Bump. The couple planted the Japanese Maples and other rare conifers, including a Chilean Fire Free, Himalayan Zebra Pine and one of the largest cherry trees in the United States.

The Bigelow family purchased the Bramble Bump in 2000. They hired a master gardener to clean up and restore the entire arboretum in order to protect the “beautiful and unique treasure” created by Jan and Smitty.

Bigelow said the couple showed up randomly one day to check on the property and thanked the family for restoring their garden. One month later, Jan and Smitty died within a week of each other.

“Now, we have Jan and Smitty here every weekend,” he said.

Bigelow said he made his wine at Bramble Bump until 2007 but decided to move his production facility to an annex in Maltby. He makes about 7,000 cases of wine each year and does not plan to expand in the near future.

In a city with about 120 wineries, he said it is important to note that each winery is unique and different in its own way.

“The difference between each of these tasting rooms is really about the wine itself because nobody makes exactly the same,” Bigelow said. “Every wine is different. They’re all good but they’re different, and consumers tend to find that compelling.”

He also said each tasting room in Woodinville is built with the vision of what that particular family or that specific winemaker wants to represent.

“I always tell people, if it tastes good, it’s me,” Bigelow said. “If it’s good taste, it’s Peggy.”