It is hard to miss the giant 180-foot-tall, 265-foot-long red crane towering above the Schoolhouse District, City Hall and Woodinville fields. There are only three cranes of this size in the entire state.

Crane operator Tom Kendrick is usually one of the first people on site and the last to leave. He is the only person responsible for operating the crane.

“You always have to be on your A-game, especially because you have so much responsibility up there,” Kendrick said.

A typical day for the operator begins extremely early in the morning. He has to do a routine inspection every day before climbing to the top around 6:30 a.m. Kendrick said he has to complete a list of safety checks before the construction crews start work.

There is a ladder set up right through the center of the frame for Kendrick to climb each day. Every 20 feet, there is a platform to take breaks if needed.

Once at the top, a worker on the ground will hook his lunch onto a rope to be pulled up. The cab inside the crane is small, but still allows room for Kendrick to have a microwave and portable coffee pot up there.

Kendrick said he has a view of Mount Baker, Mount Rainier and the Cascade Mountains. He also enjoys watching sports on the fields from above.

“It is so doggone beautiful,” he said. “I’ve lived around the area all my life and this is the first time I am working so close to home.”

Every Thursday, Kendrick said one particular grandparent always takes his grandson to the fields. It has become a tradition for the crane operator to honk a horn for the boy and wave each week.

“It amazes me that, for my age and everything, I still have great depth perception,” Kendrick said.

He has two riggers on the ground to help with lifting, moving and positioning equipment. They also assist with blind spots Kendrick cannot see from above. A parameter is set up around the job for the crane to avoid trolleying over City Hall or 133rd Avenue NE.

The self-proclaimed “Safety Guru” also uses his birds-eye view to hold workers accountable on the ground. He will call out people not wearing hardhats, high-visibility vests or work gloves, among other things.

Kendrick said Ness Campbell, the crane company, is very safety oriented. He has waited his whole life to work for this company and has been with them for about eight months. The crane has been located downtown for just about seven months.