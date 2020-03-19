Connecting art and nature: Local artist to host interactive summer camp 19 Mar 2020 03:09

Written by Madeline Coats

Local artist Nicole Monahan teaches children to draw, paint, sculpt and create art from nature at her creekside studio hidden deep in the woods of northern Woodinville.

Monahan Studio incorporates nature, environment, science, art and creativity into an interactive art camp. Her camps focus on animals, landscapes and observations from nature through various art mediums and techniques.

“There is a beautiful connection between art and nature,” Monahan said.

She said all summer camps filled up in just a few days of registration being open. A lot of the same kids keep coming back each year, she added.

The camps are designed for children age 8-14 over four-day periods. Monahan said the mornings are spent working on drawing skills, exploring science with art and team building. The afternoons are dedicated to painting, sculpture and sketchbook nature journaling.

Monahan said her camps are unique because she uses turkeys, ducks, dogs, chickens, bunnies, goats, turtles and bearded dragons as live models during drawing projects.

Students also have daily opportunities to work with a team and build projects from nature while exploring how art and science work together, she said. Monahan’s camps practice sculpture-making from physical nature, in addition to other creative brainstorming activities.

“Each day ends with a time of quiet observation and sketching under the trees,” Monahan said.

She said students will find a peaceful spot to sit outside in the woods, observe nature, sketch and decompress after a long day.

Aside from summer camps, Monahan offers year-round art classes for children and adults. She said group art classes focus on drawing and sketching, along with various painting mediums.

In the fall, Monahan will be taking a group of artists to South Luangwa National Park in Zambia, Africa, for a creative art and yoga retreat Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.

Monahan said the retreat will highlight sketching and painting of African animals, in addition to travel sketching workshops and opportunities for relaxation. All skillsets are encouraged to participate, she added.