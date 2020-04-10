Local wineries provide weekly meals to Hopelink 10 Apr 2020 04:52

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Chef Aaron Grund prepares meals destined for Hopelink in Redmond. Courtesy photo

Amidst the slowdown in the hospitality industry created by COVID-19, Novelty Hill-Januik wineries, which share a destination tasting room and production facility, have unselfishly come up with a way to help others in need.

Owners of the local establishments, Mike and Carolyn Januik and the Alberg-Beck family (Novelty Hill) are donating 100 freshly prepared meals every Wednesday in April to Hopelink, a Redmond-based social services agency.

“Our community has been incredibly supportive of us through this difficult time. We wanted to find a way to help our neighbors, and our chef (Aaron Grund) wanted to be a part of that,” Mike Januik said. “At its core, wine is about bringing families together around the table. This is our way of paying it forward.”

Hopelink has served homeless and low-income families, children, seniors and people with disabilities in north and east King County since 1971 by promoting self-sufficiency for all members of the community and helping people make lasting change.

CEO Lauren Thomas said the generosity of the Woodinville winery is much appreciated, especially during these trying times.

“The past few weeks have reminded all of us that we live in a very generous community and this gesture is a perfect example of that,” Thomas said. “As we continue to see increased demand for food as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the Novelty Hill – Januik donation will help Hopelink continue to support families and individuals during this difficult time.”

Those interested in donating to Hopelink can contact Todd Langton 425-495-9398, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .