Spreading the love to seniors during the COVID-19 crisis 16 Apr 2020 08:10

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

During these troubled times that have called for the shutting down of all nonessential business, closed all schools state-wide and a Stay Home, Stay Safe order from Gov. Jay. Inslee, the impact of isolation is taking a heavy toll on individuals and families alike.

It is especially tough on the elderly population that has been basically segregated from the rest of society as many are immobile, can’t have visitors at their place of residency and are even having time spent out in public restricted to odd hours of the day to shop for groceries and pick up prescriptions at the local Costco outlet.

All of which, no doubt leaves seniors feeling castoff from the community and extremely lonely.

Fortunately, Teresa Spellman Gamble and Tim Gamble, owners of Tinte Cellars in Woodinville, have devised a method called Letters of Love for the Elderly to help lift the spirits of those who have been isolated from friends and loved ones.

"I lost both my parents in January 2018 and have been thinking about how hard it must be for our senior citizen community to be alone right now, whether at home, in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or in hospice at this time,” Spellman Gamble, daughter of the late Governor John Spellman, said. "So, I am hoping that others will join our Tinte team in taking a few minutes to send some love to the elderly by reaching out with a handwritten letter or card to those who may be lonely and isolated."

The Gamble’s have partnered with the Director of Senior Centers, Northshore Senior Center Cory Lowell, who will send out the ‘love letters’ to senior communities served by Northshore, Woodinville, Bothell, Kenmore, Mill Creek and Kirkland. Their hope is other’s in these communities will get involved too.

"Reaching out with words of comfort could be a real game-changer when we are talking about the feeling of isolation," Lowell said. “Anything to make the recipients smile and feel connected to something outside of their house is greatly appreciated."

Spellman Gamble offers he following guidelines for those wanting to be a part of Letters of Love for the Elderly:

• Pick up a pen or crayon and create a handwritten letter or card to brighten their day.

• Letters must be legible (large print) and handwritten. You don’t have to be artistic. Just make your card like one you would like to receive.

• Embrace creativity! Recipients will love it when the letters are personal. Letter writers are encouraged to make them detailed, thoughtful, and heartfelt.

• Be kind and thoughtful (more than talking about yourself). This is a one-way letter exchange. No reciprocation is part of the beauty of your act of kindness, and the recipients won't feel burdened by feeling obligated or being unable to respond.

• Avoid using religious themes, phrases or quotes.

• Exclude the date (day, month, year).

• If you are sending more than one letter, leave all the enveloped letters unsealed and unstamped and put them in a larger envelope or box to send.

• Please exercise health-aware precautions, such as cleaning your writing instruments, and wearing gloves and a mask when you are writing your letter.

All letters are to be addressed to Corey Lowell, Director of Senior Centers, Northshore Senior Center at 10201 E. Riverside Drive Bothell, WA 98011.

Tinte Cellars was established in June of 2018. Each year since, the Gambles have donated a portion of all their wine sales to nonprofit organizations. In 2020, 5% of their retail sales and 10% of their wine club sales Mary’s Place, Northwest Harvest, and Seattle Children's Behavioral Health Crisis Care Clinic. As of January, the Gamble’s philanthropic commitment has reached $177,000.