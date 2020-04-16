Schools to remain closed 16 Apr 2020 09:14

Written by Madeline Coats

Northshore School District will continue to serve free meals for students through the end of the school year, regardless of the extended closures due to COVID-19. NSD courtesy photo

Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced the extension of school closures until the end of the 2019-20 school year at a news conference April 6.

"This closure is guided by science and is our greatest opportunity to keep our kids, educators and communities safe," Inslee said.

While the school buildings are closed, Northshore Superintendent Michelle Reid assured students that learning will not end. Reykdal said teachers and staff have spent the past three weeks preparing and providing continuous learning for students, which will improve and become more sophisticated over time.

“There is no question about it: Our educators and school staff are absolutely dedicated to continuing to provide supports for students and their learning,” Reykdal said. “We have already seen districts step up to provide meals for students in need and childcare for the children of essential workers. We will continue serving our students and we will persevere through this.”

Reid said the district will continue to provide Northshore Learns 2.0 for students until the end of the school year. Northshore's educators are exploring innovative ways to approach teaching and continue supporting all students, she added.

“We are going to continue to maintain the learning capacity for each of our learners as best we can, while also not allowing perfection to get in the way of our ability to progress as a district,” Reid said.

Northshore School District plans to continue serving free meals for any child up to 18 years old. Reid said nutrition services prepared and delivered 44,360 meals in the last 17 days. The district will still share space for YMCA and Champions to offer childcare, especially for first responders and healthcare workers.

Staff is engaging with students to create alternative celebrations for milestones, including prom, fifth-grade camp, moving up ceremonies and graduations. Reid said NSD will seek guidance from Inslee and Reykdal regarding summer school and the next school year.

"If there is any opportunity to bring students back for a few days, including graduation ceremonies for our seniors, we will continue to explore that option,” Inslee said “That opportunity will be guided by our collective behavior and the success we can achieve with the choices we make today."

While traditional schooling is temporarily altered, Reid said students and educators will need to find new and different ways to mark rites of passage and traditions during this historic pandemic.

“While I understand this is disappointing news for everyone, myself included, it was somewhat expected by many due to the continued changes with this health crisis,” she said. “The impacts will be felt by everyone but know that we are resolutely committed to making the best of a difficult situation."