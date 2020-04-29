School supplies available for students in need 29 Apr 2020 08:23

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Northshore Schools Foundation photo

BOTHELL — One of the many challenges for kids learning at home these days is having the needed supplies to conduct their work. The Northshore Schools Foundation recognizes the demand and is set to assist by compiling packs of school supplies such as pencils, pens, paper, and some other basic items and making them available for students in need.

The supplies are coming from a surplus of the foundation's annual Backpacks for Kids Drive. To receive supplies, go to northshoreschoolsfoundation.org and scroll down to Foundation Supported Resources for NSD Families and you will find the link to request the supplies. After plugging in the URL, parents will be asked to provide contact information, their child and/or children’s name, the school they attend and the grade they are currently in. You’ll be asked how you found out about the program.

“We’ll deliver the supplies shortly after we process the request for them,” said Carmin Dalziel, director of the foundation. “They will be delivered in a plastic bag, either to your door or a meal pick up location to maintain social distancing requirements.”

The foundation is also providing books, meals, groceries and childcare if needed. Links to each can be found under the Foundation Supported Resources for NSD Families category as well.

The Northshore Schools Foundation is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit charity that serves students in the Northshore School District located in the communities of Bothell, Kenmore and Woodinville.