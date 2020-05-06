Woodinville Car Club spreads joy in an unsettled world 06 May 2020 07:49

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Woodinville newlyweds watch a 1955 Oldsmobile 88 cruise by after their ceremony in mid April. Courtesy photo

Rich McKee, founder of the Woodinville Car Club has discovered a way to turn his passion for collectible cars into a vehicle for lifting spirits and raising money for a local food bank during the current coronavirus crisis.

"As COVID took its course forcing the 'Stay Home' mandate, I often saw and heard of many special events that had been canceled. So many people were unable to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and more,” McKee said. “So, I reached out to our car club with the idea of cruising by local homes to celebrate individuals, which has had an amazing response. I then reached out to the community via Facebook groups and immediately had a huge volume of requests.”

The first cruise, McKee said, took place on April 4.

“It was focused on 18 individuals' birthdays throughout Woodinville. We had over 85 cars show up to help bring smiles to our community. The turnout brought tears of joy to my eyes," McKee said. "Birthdays varied from young children to a wonderful lady celebrating her 95th birthday! We cruised for more than three-and-a-half hours and saw hundreds smiling, waving, and cheering."

McKee, a confessed "car guy with a great hobby for vehicles," started the car club in 2016.

“There was an old club I found out about after starting mine called Woodinville Classic Cruisers which was down to about 10 members. I joined it as I have classics too,” McKee said. “We have since combined the two groups and now have over 600 members with a fun eclectic mix of vehicles including vintage classics, to muscle cars, custom, exotics, and more. Over the years we have been hosting car shows, grand opening events, Woodinville parades, Celebrate Woodinville festivals, and our annual Christmas Light Cruise."

Since the initial April 4 outing, the car club has participated in five additional cruises. One of them was a drive-by at a wedding a little more than two weeks ago. McKee said the request came by way of a family member who had asked if he could surprise the couple with a few cars after their private ceremony.

“We were so unbelievably blessed and overwhelmed by the car show and the amazing kindness of so many,” said Debbie Williams, mother of the groom. “It made a perfect wedding day even more unforgettable. I don’t think there’s another town that would do something so spectacular for people they don’t even know. Even our mayor showed up to celebrate with us."

Several oldies but goodies cruise a Woodinville neighborhood. The event, intended to lift the spirits of local residents during the current COVID crisis, was organized by Rich and Becci McKee with the Woodinville Car Club.

McKee said the procession of cars cruising by the Williams wedding exceeded his expectation.

“I didn't expect the turnout ... we had around 100 cars showed up to celebrate the newlyweds,” McKee said. “From amazing muscle cars such as a rare Plymouth Road Runner, Mustangs, and Camaros to beautiful classic Chryslers, DeSotos, and Mini then exotics including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, and an Aston Martin. Even community members in their daily drivers showed up to join in the celebrations.”

McKee said one of the members of the club handed the newlyweds a beautiful bouquet. Other members, Stan and Pam Pauley decorated their car with "Just Married," dragged cans behind it, then pulled up for the bride and groom to take photos with the car.

The club also visited Fairwinds Britney Park Retirement Community, McKee said.

“The residents are cooped up in their rooms due to the virus and were able to come to their windows for the cruise past them,” he said.

Later on, that same day, while cruising Canterwood Estates, McKee and company asked for donations for Woodinville Storehouse Food Bank.

“We live in such a great community,” McKee said. “The people we drove past donated over 300 pounds of food and more than $400. All of it … 100% went to the Storehouse Food Bank.”

The club ventured out again this past Sunday afternoon and was greeted by enthusiastic crowds everywhere they went, he said.

“Today was incredible. We must have had between 75 and 100 cars on the cruise,” McKee said. “The streets were lined throughout Woodinville with people cheering and smiling. People donated hundreds of pounds of food and over $500. This should most likely help us exceed 700 pounds food and over $1,000 in donations for the Storehouse Food Bank.”

Due to the ongoing appreciation and number of requests, McKee and his wife Becci, who he said has been, “instrumental in coordinating the cruises and food drives,” plan to continue the events. The next cruise date as of this writing had yet to be determined. For more information, visit the car club Facebook page or its website at www.woodinvillecarclub.com.