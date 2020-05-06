Local artist offers a unique perspective on the coronavirus 06 May 2020 08:05

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Uncertain Times by Lisa Sheets.

Artists, writers, musicians, dancers, and filmmakers reflect what is happening in the world around us and help connect people who may be feeling isolated in their own experience of whatever catastrophe they may be facing.

That’s how local artist Lisa Sheets sees it. And that is what she hopes to convey with three pieces of art she’s created in conjuncture with circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

“The art I'm doing on the pandemic experience grew organically out of being bombarded by news day after day,” Sheets said. “I finally just needed to try to depict it in art as a way to work through finding acceptance as a way to cope, and hopefully help viewers find some peace and cope as well.”

It was about the second week of March when Sheets realized she was obsessed with keeping up with the rapid developments of the virus spreading in other countries, and then things, “quickly started to change here.”

“It seemed like in a matter of days, we went from having a reasonably normal life to shutting things down,” Sheets said. “Bit by bit, a few weeks later, it felt like our world as we knew it had come to a screeching halt.”

During those initial weeks, Sheets said her work took a strange shift and she started focusing on social distancing and trying to come to terms with the new landscape we currently live in.

On March, 31 Sheets had finished her first collage titled The Rainbow.

Rainbow by Lisa Sheets

“The Rainbow was my attempt to encapsulate everything happening around me into one concise image,” Sheets said. “I wanted it to be hopeful in tone but yet express the isolation and fear of becoming ill ... the barren landscape of the city and highways around us …our current obsession with the 'curve flattening', the precarious feeling of a roller coaster possibly out of control. I added the rainbow and orchid on the horizon to remind us to look forward to a better time.”

Sheets produced her second piece, Uncertain Times, on April 15.

“Uncertain Times is a piece showing solidarity with those who suffered through the flu pandemic of 1918,” Sheets said. “While we now face unknowns, and our world, seeming to turn upside-down, we need to look back to our ancestors and recognize they did survive, despite the losses and disruption, and they did carry on.”

Her third collage, dubbed Stop was created April 23.

Stop by Lisa Sheets

“Stop uses the image of the roller coaster to symbolize the curve we are always seeing on the news. Flatten the curve is what we frequently hear, like a mantra,” Sheets said. “We have been focused on this objective for some time and many are becoming psychologically weary of it. We still need to pay attention to it, but most of us are ready for this ride to be over. It's exhausting on every level: physically, emotionally, mentally, and financially. This piece expresses that feeling, although my perspective is, we should be cautious about trying to get back to normal too fast.”

Sheets has been working as a professional artist for 34 years. Through those years of practice, she said she’s honed skills involved in craftsmanship and composition, creating a professional workspace, and learning how to create a body of work focused on a particular idea.

“Art provides a different voice for the viewer to experience, a different perspective than reading or viewing news and consuming facts and reports about recent developments,” Sheets said. “I do, however, think to have access to news reporting and artistic expressions are both important during a time like this.

“It is often hard to predict how viewers will react to the given artwork. How someone sees my COVID-19 themed art may be very different than how I intended it and that is okay. I do hope that my art offers viewers a unique perspective that helps people think in a new way or maybe feel a sense of camaraderie, like 'yeah that collage is just how I feel!'"