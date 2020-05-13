Farmers face tough choices in days ahead 13 May 2020 07:15

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

The Ochoa family own and manage Terra Gold Farms in Othello. From left are Chief Operating Officer Austin Ochoa, Co-owners AJ and Jodi Ochoa and Business Development and Marketing Director Callie Ochoa. Courtesy photo

OTHELLO — Farmers across the state are facing a historic dilemma as they try to find ways to deliver their products to market.

Chief Operating Officer of Terra Gold Farms in Othello, Austin Ochoa, said the potato industry is in a complete state of flux as the COVID-19 crisis has turned the market upside down and has farmers worried their crops will go to rot or be plowed under.

“The Washington state potato industry as a whole is sitting on 3 billion pounds of potatoes in storage from 2019 crops,” he said. “During a typical year, all of that product is moved between April 1 and July 4 and July 4 is typically when farmers start their 2020 harvest of the new crop.”

Ochoa said his 2019 crop is kept over the winter and through the spring and the beginning of summer until they start with new crops, which gives a year-round supply of potatoes in the Othello area.

He says the state still plans to use about 2 billion pounds of the stockpile of potatoes, “But who knows how long we’ll have to sit on those… it depends on when restaurants are able to open back up locally and globally as well.”

Ochoa said Washington state exports about 80% of its potatoes to Asia markets, 90% of which is for foodservice such as restaurants, fast food, and the like. He went on to say with the drastic reduction in demand, the state has roughly a billion pounds of potatoes it needs to do something with. One billion pounds, Ochoa said, is what all grocery stores in the U.S. use in one year.

“What we are trying to do now is to sell our potatoes directly to the consumer. We’ve donated potatoes to George Ahearn and his group (EastWest Food Rescue) but we still have to run a business as well, so we’re setting up a washing process for the potatoes but can only do so many,” Ochoa said. “We’re just wanting to get Americans fed. We’re doing our part as farmers to get food to people who need it.”

With the current surplus of potatoes, the threat of the summer harvest going to waste is valid. Ochoa said growers typically sign a contract with processors, which means there is a home for the potatoes farmers put in the ground.

But with the way things have shaped up over the last couple of months, the processors, he said, have cut contracts as much as 90% of the grower’s acreage. Terra Gold Farms has been scaled back to 25% of its normal yield, so he along with other farmers are at a loss as to what to do with the rest of their harvest.

“Since the 2020 crops were planted prior to the processors cutting back, farmers don’t know what to do with their potatoes… don’t know if they’ll have a home for them,” Ochoa said. “So, they are either plowing them under and not putting the extra expense into growing the crop… farmers have already put $2,000-2,500 per acre into the summer crop and don’t know if they want to invest more, or they are going to take the risk of flooding the market for 2020 and then worry about how they’ll rebound from it.”

Terra Gold Farms also grows onions, corn, beans, wheat and forage crops for dairy and cattle feedlots. He cringes at the thought of crops being plowed under.

“As farmers, what we do is feed people, so we don’t want to see our product go to waste,” Ochoa said. “We want to see the mouth of every American full and make sure no one goes hungry.”