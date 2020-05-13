Help by the truckload: Community bands together to serve produce to those in need 13 May 2020 07:24

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

King County Council member Rod Dembrowski and Woodinville Mayor Elaine Cook were among 30 volunteers who helped unload onions and bag potatoes. Photo by Bob Kirkpatrick

A post by a man in a Bothell Community Facebook group has led to the formation of a nonprofit and a massive effort to feed the needy in Woodinville, Bothell and surrounding communities.

On April 29, George Ahearn alerted folks that farmers in his hometown of Othello were contemplating plowing under or giving away their crops because they were unable to get them to market due to the impact of COVID-19.

Looking to help solve two problems with a single action, Ahearn thought it would be a great idea to purchase some potatoes and onions and bring them back and donate them to area food banks. So, he placed a call to Terra Gold Farms in Othello to inquire about the possibility of picking up some produce.

Trouble was, he didn’t have the needed vehicles to accomplish the task.

"When I saw George's post, I thought I could help with that," Woodinville's Nancy Balin said. "I have a friend with a truck and a horse trailer and know others with trucks that might want to help."

Less than two days later, a small convoy of trucks and trailers hit the road at 5:30 a.m. on May 1 bound for Terra Gold Farms to pick up potatoes and onions that otherwise may have gone to waste.

When the caravan arrived, the group got quite an unexpected surprise.

“When George called us last Monday (April 27), he said he was looking to buy some potatoes and onions to give to his local food bank," said Callie Ochoa, business and marketing director of Terra Gold Farms. "When we heard who he was giving them to, we decided to donate them. We were later told the potatoes and onions fed over 2,000 people that was awesome to hear.”

After loading up the 10,000 pounds of potatoes and 6,400 pounds of bagged onions, the convoy headed back to Malty to drop its cargo off at Farmer Frog, where the spuds would be bagged by volunteers from the Woodinville Rotary Club, Woodinville, Bothell, and Kenmore city government and King County Council.

On May 8, the group, which is now calling itself EastWest Food Rescue made another trip to Terra Gold Farms. This time with a much larger convoy, bringing back 60 tons of potatoes and onions.

From left, Zsophia Pasztor, George Ahearn and Nancy Balin. Photos by Bob Kirkpatrick

“This trip wasn’t going to be deadheaded like the last one so, we loaded our vehicles with items that Othello Food Bank was needing ... pinto beans, canned meats, baby formula and diapers, and non-perishable items,” Ahearn said. “We want to help out the community of Othello too and not just take produce from farmers.”

Ochoa said it was refreshing to see both sides of the state rallying together to battle hunger.

“We love to see all the communities come together. Ever since we donated the first 12,000 pounds of potatoes, we’ve had people calling, writing and emailing us 10-15 times a day saying how grateful they were that we were helping feed families," she said. "We've also had a lot of people writing and saying that people in their community are going hungry and are wanting to help want to know if they can come to pick up some potatoes and onions and take them their communities whether it's in Spokane, Seattle, or the Tri-Cities and that's really cool to see that."

After delivering their payload, volunteers at Farmer Frog worked non-stop all afternoon in the heat of the day Friday offloading and palletizing the onions and bagging potatoes. They were back at it on Saturday to finish up.

“When we're through repackaging it all, we’ll share it back out with food banks and meal programs in western Washington,” said Zsofia Pasztor, owner of Farmer Frog. The produce will also go to various school districts supporting families on food assistance programs and to the Northshore Senior Center. Some of this will also go to church and faith-based programs that provide to people in need."

Balin is now going through the process of filing for nonprofit status for EastWest Food Rescue, which would allow individuals to donate tax-free money to the group's cause.

An EastWest Food Rescue GoFundMe account has been set up through Butler Seattle to purchase supplies to bring to the Othello Emergency Food Program and to buy produce from farmers who are donating their crops or selling them for less than their costs to EastWest Food Rescue. The organization's goal is $25,000. As of May 11, $10,348 had been raised.

“This is the most important thing I have ever been involved with in terms of scale,” Balin said. “It’s an awesome way for eastern and western Washington to work together and no politics involved whatsoever.”

For more information or to get involved with the EastWest Food Rescue program, email Nancy Balin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .