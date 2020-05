Woodinville Storehouse to host drive-through food drive 20 May 2020 08:48

The Woodinville Storehouse Food Bank is hosting a drive-through food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the food bank, located at 17110 140th Ave NE. Items that are especially needed include cereal, canned goods, pasta, rice, peanut butter and beans.