Skyview seventh graders claim STEM competition 27 May 2020 09:23

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

BOTHELL — The 3 Orcas from Skyview Middle School have captured the seventh-grade division of Washington state’s eCYBERMISSION competition. The program is a part of the US Army’s web-based science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) challenge for students in grades six through nine.

Students explore how STEM works in their world while working as a team to solve problems in their community. Teams compete virtually in state and regional competitions and then in-person through the National Judging and Educational Event (NJ&EE) in June 2020.

Sophia Kang, Katie Cho and Hayley Hong beat out seven other western state first-place winners to earn the opportunity to compete at the regional level.

The 3 Orcas project centered on the effectiveness of seaweed to reduce ocean acidification as a means to save Puget Sound whales. Skyview teacher Lori Hardwick encouraged her former students and provided feedback along the way.

“This trio of young women is a perfect example of the way people can achieve more, by working together,” Hardwick said. “They each brought their skillset to the project and supported and learned from each other along the way.

“It is so gratifying to see a small nugget of climate change instruction in sixth-grade blossom into a project of this magnitude.”