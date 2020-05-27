Northshore students' artwork recognized 27 May 2020 09:29

Anthony Schmidt

BOTHELL— Several Northshore students were recently honored by this year’s WSPTA Reflections awards. The program supports the arts in the Northshore School District and is sponsored by the Northshore Council PTSA.

More than 300,000 students Pre-K through grade 12 created original works of art connected to this year's theme: "Look Within."

Timbercrest sixth-grader Anthony Schmidt placed at the National PTA Reflections competition. Schmidt received an Award of Excellence in Photography for his entry "Stuck in the Mud." He, along with other national-level winners, will have their work featured in a traveling exhibit that is scheduled to begin in January 2021 in Washington, D.C. Nine Northshore students were recognized for their work at the state level.

National Level

Award of Excellence

• Photography - Special Artist (all grades) - Anthony Schmidt, Timbercrest Middle School

Washington State Outstanding Interpretation

Michelle Li

Award of Excellence

• Dance Choreography-Makenzie Rogers, Woodinville High School

• Literature - Sophie Smith, Inglemoor High School

• Music Composition -Sarah Epley, Woodinville High School

• Visual Arts - Middle School - Michelle Li, Northshore Middle School

Lanxin Yan

Award of Merit

• Film Production - Intermediate - Saanvi Shah, Bear Creek Elementary

• Music Composition - Neeka Ghazanfarpour, Inglemoor High School

• Visual Arts - Intermediate - Lanxin Yan, Fernwood Elementary

• Visual Arts - Special Artist (all grades) - Daniel Sabol, Timbercrest Middle School