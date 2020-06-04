Where's Sara: Consider Teanaway for a PNW spring wildflower adventure 04 Jun 2020 01:54

If you are looking to experience the best spring wildflower hike in the Pacific Northwest, consider heading over to Teanaway. Last week I ventured east to hike Iron Bear Mountain (no fee or pass required) in search of wildflowers.

I had visited Teanaway a year ago in June thanks to NW Trail Runs to participate in an event at the Community Forest (a gold mine for outdoor recreation). While there, I noticed the beautiful flowers along the course and made a mental note to come back to explore and hike the area.

Where is Teanaway you might ask? It is a small community in Kittitas County, located less than a two-hour drive from Woodinville on I-90, just 10 miles East of Cle Elum.

The Iron Bear hike has it all; forest, streams, open ridgeline, expansive views, and amazing flowers! It is a 6.5 miles roundtrip with a 1900 feet elevation gain, suitable for all fitness levels. You need to go NOW to witness the colorful display of wildflowers! They have just started to bloom and will continue through June.

To find to the Iron Creek trailhead take exit 85 and go left across the freeway. Turn right onto Hwy 970 and follow it for 9.4 miles, and then take a slight left onto Hwy 97. Continue for 9.9 miles then turn left onto FR9714 (be watching it comes up fast) and drive for 3 miles to end at trailhead… 1351 Iron Creek.

From the parking lot hike up the trailhead 1.8 miles to a main “T” intersection in the trail. Head right following signs to Iron Bear Pass. Enjoy the flowers and the view as you walk the Teanaway ridgeline leading to the summit of Iron Bear where a 360-degree view awaits!

On your way home make sure to stop at the famous Cle Elum Bakery for a post-hike treat. Don't delay your getaway to Teanaway! For more adventure ideas visit trailcrossings.com.

Sara Graham is a long-time Woodinville Weekly columnist and an outdoor enthusiast.