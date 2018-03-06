Student of the Month - February 2018

The Woodinville Chamber was pleased to honor our February 2018 Student of the Month, sponsored by the Mathnasium Woodinville, with Trish Evans, Center Director. This month’s featured student was Dominick Juarez, a Junior at University of Washington Bothell. Pictured here: Kelly Snyder (Assistant Vice Chancellor, UW Bothell), Dominick Juarez (February Student of the Month), and Dave Witt (Woodinville Chamber). Photo courtesy of Woodinville Chamber.

About this month’s Student:

Dom has been an excellent representative of the student body as student body president. He assists students voices get heard to make change and a difference for student experience. He advocates for lower tuition and increased access. He encourages students to get engaged and involved in activities, event and committees. He does all of this plus works and is a full time engineering student. He is an inspiration to many all around campus and in the greater community.