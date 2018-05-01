The Woodinville Chamber April Student of the Month - Drew Ruana 01 May 2018 04:13

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Woodinville Chamber was pleased to honor our April 2018 Student of the Month, sponsored by Woodinville Martial Arts. This month’s featured student was Drew Ruana, a Senior at Woodinville High School. Pictured here: Kurt Criscione (Principal, Woodinville High School), Rudy & Christine Ruana (Drew’s Mom & Dad), Daniel & Rachel McCarter (Woodinville Martial Arts, Student of the Month Sponsor), Kimberly Ellertson (Director of Marketing, Woodinville Chamber). Photo courtesy of Woodinville Chamber.

Drew Ruana is a remarkable and model student at Woodinville High School, not only in terms of academics and his enthusiasm for learning, but also due to the fact that he is one of the top rock climbers in the WORLD. Drew is known for expecting nothing less than the best from himself, for maintaining high expectations, and inspiring others--all while following through on his commitments, studies, and dedication to competitive rock climbing. WHS is truly fortunate he is a Falcon. On a vertical world climbing team out of Seattle, Drew has participated in the Youth World Circuit—and, after competing at the 2018 Open National Climbing Competitions in March, he now has the highest overall ranking for competition climbing in 2018 for all men in the United States, placing him on the US Climbing Mens World Cup team for all disciplines: Bouldering, Sport, and Speed. Very few athletes participate in all three events. The competitions are mainly indoors where there is a lot of pressure to do as well as he can, with only one try—so he maximizes his efforts. This effort has led to Drew being one of the few US “Combined” athletes that will be test piloting the format to be used for the 2020 Summer Olympic climbing event in Tokyo. Additionally, Drew is on the 2018 US World Cup Bouldering Team and will be invited to compete internationally representing the United States.

If that isn’t enough, what also makes Drew so remarkable, is how this young man has reached this level of competition while also taking a rigorous course of studies and exposing himself to many different educational opportunities.

Drew competing at the Youth World Championships in Austria last year. (Courtesy photo)While practicing rock climbing 4 times a week for 3.5 hours each session after school and on the weekends, Drew has earned a 3.9870 GPA taking coursework in AP World History, AP US History, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus AB, AP Physics 1, AP US Government & Politics, AP Computer Science A, as well as a myriad of other Pre and Advanced Placement courses since the 7th grade.

For more information feel free to visit the sites below.

https://usaclimbing.rallyme.com/rallies/12164/drewruana2018

www.drewruana.com

@drewruana - Instagram