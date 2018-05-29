BHS Senior Nolan Hendrickson Receives NSD Wall of Honor Scholarship 29 May 2018 05:48

Written by NSD Wall of Honor Program

The Northshore School District Wall of Honor Program is proud to announce that Nolan Hendrickson, a Bothell High School senior, is this year’s Wall of Honor Community Service/Humanitarian Scholarship recipient. This is the NSD Wall of Honor’s fifth annual presentation of this scholarship. It recognizes students who have demonstrated a passion for making communities a better place to live.

NSD Superintendent Michelle Reid congratulates Nolan Hendrickson. They are accompanied by Nolan’s parents, David and Lisa Hendrickson. (Courtesy photo) Most notable were the actions Nolan took over the years to insure classmates be included in what should be the hallmark of many students’ high school experiences: school dances and class events. He was very active in fundraising activities. Believing strongly in inclusivity and diversity, Nolan wanted regular school functions to be available to everyone at little or no cost. Fundraisers included movie marathons, volleyball and basketball tournaments. He worked with local test-prep organizations for ACT and SAT practice tests so they could be offered at the high school, with ASB sharing in the proceeds. He worked with the ASB executive team, to raise over ten thousand dollars for his junior class. Nolan said, “I am passionate about inclusivity and diversity and plan to continue these pursuits in college and throughout my life.”

Nolan’s leaderships roles started as a freshman, taking on the responsibilities as class vice-president, then sophomore class executive team representative, junior class vice-president and senior class president. He was also treasurer for the National Honor Society.

Volunteer work included working at the Pacific Medical Centers in Bothell and at the 21 Acres Organization in Woodinville. His honors and awards included National Merit Scholar Commendation, Hispanic National Merit Scholar, WIAA Academic Award—[4.0] grades 9-12, BHS Honor Guard, and BHS 2017 Homecoming King. If you think all these activities demonstrate a vast array of involvement, consider that he was also active in football, track, math club, key club and link leader, as well.

Nolan has an interest in the medical field as well as computer science. He plans to pursue dual degrees in computational neuroscience and computer science at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Future plans include attending graduate school to obtain an MD/PhD and working in healthcare. His ultimate desire is to work with industry and research new technological advances to treat significant neurologic diseases, such as dementia/Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Disease, and other developmental neurologic disorders.