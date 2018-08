Northshore Select Club competes in Hawaii 21 Aug 2018 07:36

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

In July, Northshore Select Club (NSC) G02 Green Velocity had the exciting opportunity to participate in the 2018 Aloha International Soccer tournament in Hawaii.

A highlight of the trip was playing a team from Australia. Thank you to the trip sponsors Lee Johnson Chevrolet, Brunelle Biotech and Xcelerate Driving School for their support!