Auction of Washington Wines Raises $4.2 Million 04 Sep 2018 06:11

Written by Auction of Washington Wines

The Auction of Washington Wines (AWW) celebrated its 31st annual charitable wine events at Chateau Ste. Michelle winery in Woodinville, August 16 – 18, and raised more than $4.2 million. AWW surpassed their goal to raise $3.6 million this year. Proceeds from the events benefits Seattle Children’s Hospital (SCH) and Washington State University’s (WSU) Viticulture & Enology Program.

Highlights of Washington’s premier charitable weekend of wine events included:

Winemaker Picnic - Photo Courtesy Curbow Photography

For the fourth year, the Private Barrel Auction provided a unique opportunity for retailers and restauranteurs to bid on one-of-a-kind wines specifically produced for this exclusive occasion and raised $251,500 for Washington State University's Viticulture & Enology Research program. This is a record and an increase of 83% over last year.

Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction (Thursday, Aug. 16):

The annual picnic brought together more than 1,400 attendees for picnic games, international street food-inspired fare prepared by Tulalip Resort Casino and wine tastings from more than 80 Washington winemakers. Guests bid on one-of-a-kind wines and experiences during the wine barrel and silent auctions.

Winemaker Dinners (Friday Aug. 17):

Winemaker dinners took place at private estates around the greater Seattle area on Friday evening. Some of the winemakers included: Quilceda Creek, Abeja, and Leonetti Cellar, alongside notable chefs such as John Howie of John Howie Steak, Jason Wilson of Lakehouse, and Jason Stoneburner of Stoneburner.

Columbia Winery Charity Walk & Run (Sat., Aug. 18):

The annual run, complete with delicious bites, wine tasting and live music raised funds for autism, cancer clinical trials and uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, raised $100,000. Now in its 12th year, the run has donated over $1 million dollars in total to SCH since its beginning.

Gala (Saturday, Aug. 18):

The Gala culminated the weekend of events and featured live and silent auction lots. Local Washington winemakers provided pairings for guests during a social hour featuring oysters from Renee Erickson, Sea Creatures; as well as bites from chef Thomas Griese of RN74 before enjoying a four-course plated meal including dishes from chefs Kurt Dammeier of The Butchers Table and Perry Mascitti from Tulalip Resort Casino.

A highlight of the evening was the song, This Is Me, by 15-year-old Cassidy Huff a Seattle Children’s patient.

Throughout the evening, guests heard moving speeches delivered by honorary chair, Ray Isle, executive wine editor of Food & Wine; honorary vintner Charlie Hoppes of Fidélitas Wines; community co-chairs, Yahn Bernier and Beth McCaw; and honorary grower, Marshall Edwards.