Menu
  • Home
  • /
  • Community
  • /
  • Applause
  • /
  • Auction of Washington Wines Raises $4.2 Million

Auction of Washington Wines Raises $4.2 Million

  • Written by Auction of Washington Wines
The Auction of Washington Wines (AWW) celebrated its 31st annual charitable wine events at Chateau Ste. Michelle winery in Woodinville, August 16 – 18, and raised more than $4.2 million. AWW surpassed their goal to raise $3.6 million this year. Proceeds from the events benefits Seattle Children’s Hospital (SCH) and Washington State University’s (WSU) Viticulture & Enology Program.
 
Highlights of Washington’s premier charitable weekend of wine events included:
 
HFC 7708Winemaker Picnic - Photo Courtesy Curbow PhotographyPrivate Barrel Auction (Thursday, Aug. 16):
For the fourth year, the Private Barrel Auction provided a unique opportunity for retailers and restauranteurs to bid on one-of-a-kind wines specifically produced for this exclusive occasion and raised $251,500 for Washington State University’s Viticulture & Enology Research program.  This is a record and an increase of 83% over last year. 
 
Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction (Thursday, Aug. 16):
The annual picnic brought together more than 1,400 attendees for picnic games, international street food-inspired fare prepared by Tulalip Resort Casino and wine tastings from more than 80 Washington winemakers. Guests bid on one-of-a-kind wines and experiences during the wine barrel and silent auctions.
 
Winemaker Dinners (Friday Aug. 17):
Winemaker dinners took place at private estates around the greater Seattle area on Friday evening. Some of the winemakers included: Quilceda Creek, Abeja, and Leonetti Cellar, alongside notable chefs such as John Howie of John Howie Steak, Jason Wilson of Lakehouse, and Jason Stoneburner of Stoneburner.
 
Columbia Winery Charity Walk & Run (Sat., Aug. 18):
The annual run, complete with delicious bites, wine tasting and live music raised funds for autism, cancer clinical trials and uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, raised $100,000. Now in its 12th year, the run has donated over $1 million dollars in total to SCH since its beginning.
 
Gala (Saturday, Aug. 18):
The Gala culminated the weekend of events and featured live and silent auction lots. Local Washington winemakers provided pairings for guests during a social hour featuring oysters from Renee Erickson, Sea Creatures; as well as bites from chef Thomas Griese of RN74 before enjoying a four-course plated meal including dishes from chefs Kurt Dammeier of The Butchers Table and Perry Mascitti from Tulalip Resort Casino.
A highlight of the evening was the song, This Is Me, by 15-year-old Cassidy Huff a Seattle Children’s patient.
Throughout the evening, guests heard moving speeches delivered by honorary chair, Ray Isle, executive wine editor of Food & Wine; honorary vintner Charlie Hoppes of Fidélitas Wines; community co-chairs, Yahn Bernier and Beth McCaw; and honorary grower, Marshall Edwards.

Share this post

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter