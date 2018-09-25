Silver Medal 25 Sep 2018 04:19

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Photo depicts MAJ Barrow with LTC Barrow at the obstacle course at Valcartier Military Base. Local Woodinville resident LTC Josh Barrow is serving in the Washington National Guard and recently participated in an international NATO military skills competition.

Barrow was part of Team USA2 which received a silver medal this year (they received a bronze last year). He competed alongside his younger brother, MAJ Daniel Barrow.

The NATO CIOR (Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers) Military Skills Competition included Pistol, Rifle, Orienteering, Land Obstacle Course, Water Obstacle Course that took place at Quebec City, Quebec from July 18-August 10, 2018.

Congrats to Josh and the Team USA2!