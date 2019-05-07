Student of the Month - April 2019 07 May 2019 06:51

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Pictured: Kimberly Ellertson (Director of Marketing, Woodinville Chamber), Matt Wallace (Assistant Principal, Woodinville High School), Hunter Banks (April 2019 Student of the Month), Leslie Banks (Grandmother of Student of the Month), Todd Banks (Father of Student of the Month). Photo courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook.

The Woodinville Chamber was pleased to honor our April 2019 Student of the Month, sponsored by Mathnasium of Woodinville. This month’s featured student was Hunter Banks, a Senior and the ASB Treasurer at Woodinville High School.



Hunter Banks is a true servant leader by dedicating himself to making Woodinville High School a better place. Hunter is not just our A.S.B. Treasurer, but he is also one of our school’s biggest cheerleaders. He spends countless hours after school pouring over our A.S.B. budgets so that our sports and clubs get the support they need to have the best programs possible. When Hunter learned that students do not typically attend choir concerts, he changed his Friday night plans to go watch our choir perform. Hunter has coordinated popular cookouts at football games, and halftime entertainment at basketball games. He coordinated these events to create community for students to come together in shared experiences. Hunter is an amazing young man and We are so proud to call him a Woodinville High School Falcon.

