BPA honors Woodinville High grad
-
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
The Bonneville Power Administration presented Vancouver, Washington, resident Brian Ross with the BPA Special Service Award as part of the agency’s 2019 Administrator’s Excellence Awards program.
The annual program honors employees whose innovation, initiative, superior service or courageous acts have made exceptional contributions to BPA’s mission, the electric utility industry or the local community.
“These individuals demonstrate our core values of safety, operational excellence, trustworthy stewardship and collaborative relationships,” said Mainzer. “They work tirelessly to support every aspect of BPA’s public service mission of responsibly delivering affordable, reliable and renewable electric power to the communities and businesses of the Pacific Northwest.”
Ross earned a Bachelor of Arts in architectural studies in 1992 from the University of Washington. He’s also a 1987 graduate of Woodinville High School.