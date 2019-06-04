Local Businessman Recognized by eBay 04 Jun 2019 04:52

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Woodinville businessman Jordan Insley has been recognized by eBay as one of the corporation’s Small Business Ambassadors. As a result, Insley was invited to participate in the 14th Annual United States of eBay Seller Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill.



Jordan Insley (Courtesy photo)

Insley, owner of eBay store QuickShipElectronics, traveled to Washington, DC May 6-8 to meet with elected officials on issues important to his business, including how the Internet, technology, and platforms like eBay have revolutionized the way that small businesses operate, discuss why it’s important that lawmakers keep small Internet-enabled entrepreneurs in mind when considering various public policy initiatives, and showcase how eBay has led to his dramatic growth as a small business in Woodinville.

QuickShipElectronics currently employs more than 50 individuals operating out of two warehouses, and exports about 5% of its products. The QuickShipElectronics eBay store is available at https://www.ebay.com/str/quickshipelectronics.