May Student of the Month
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
The Woodinville Chamber is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2019 Woodinville Chamber Business Scholarship, in partnership with the Scholarship Foundation of Northshore, Vidhi Agrawal.
Vidhi recently graduated from Woodinville High School and will be attending the University of Washington in the fall. The Chamber awards this annual scholarship as an investment in the future business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators of our community.
In addition, Vidhi was recognized as our May 2019 Student of the Month, sponsored by The Scholarship Foundation of Northshore.