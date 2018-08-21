Celebrate Woodinville Parade Winners
- Written by Woodinville Chamber of Commerce
And the winner is....
The following list is the winners from the Celebrate Woodinville Parade on August 18th. What a marvelous day!
Best Overall Entry: Woodinville Rotary
Best Float: New Life Christian
Most Foolish: Woodinville Arts Alliance
Best Business: Dino Crew NW
Best Individual: Mrs. Ruth Samuelson from Fairwinds Brittany Park
Best Music: NSDAR
Most Original: Family Jewels Foundation
Best Animal Entry: Hollywood Saddle Club
Best Children's Group: Hero Athletics
Best Drill/Dance Team: Woodinville High School Cheer
Best Vehicle: Woodinville Car Club