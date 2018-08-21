Celebrate Woodinville Parade Winners 21 Aug 2018 07:56

Written by Woodinville Chamber of Commerce

Photo by Carol Hook Photography And the winner is....

The following list is the winners from the Celebrate Woodinville Parade on August 18th. What a marvelous day!



Best Overall Entry: Woodinville Rotary

Best Float: New Life Christian

Most Foolish: Woodinville Arts Alliance

Best Business: Dino Crew NW

Best Individual: Mrs. Ruth Samuelson from Fairwinds Brittany Park

Best Music: NSDAR

Most Original: Family Jewels Foundation

Best Animal Entry: Hollywood Saddle Club

Best Children's Group: Hero Athletics

Best Drill/Dance Team: Woodinville High School Cheer

Best Vehicle: Woodinville Car Club