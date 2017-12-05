A Festival of Lessons & Carols features local students 05 Dec 2017 08:46

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Northwest Boychoir proudly presents its 39th annual "A Festival of Lessons & Carols" concert series featuring eight regional performances in December. These holiday concerts showcase the 90-member combined chorus of the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle.

Northwest Boychoir members are Benjamin Smith (Bellevue Christian Mack 6th Grader) and Sam Viebrock (Woodinville High School Senior). Music Director is Joseph Crnko.

Patterned after the Christmas Eve observance at King’s College in Cambridge, England, A Festival of Lessons & Carols has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families in the Puget Sound region. This classical performance consists of nine holiday readings, each followed by a traditional carol performed by the choir, and another carol sung by the choir and audience.

A Festival of Lessons & Carols concerts are open to the public, and will run December 9-22, 2017 at various venues throughout the Puget Sound Region. Concerts have reserved seating.

Advance tickets are available through the Northwest Choirs at 206-524-3234 or online at www.nwboychoir.org. These concerts often draw sold-out audiences. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged.

For tickets and more information: www.nwboychoir.org or (206) 524-3234

Dec. 9, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood

Dec. 10, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Mercer Island

Dec. 16, 19 & 20 Saint Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle

Dec. 17, Holy Rosary Church, Seattle

Dec. 21, St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle

Special Event - Friday, Dec. 22

Benaroya Hall, S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium

Presented by the Seattle Symphony with Northwest Sinfonia

200 University Street, Seattle

Tickets through Seattle Symphony:

206.215.4747 or www.seattlesymphony.org