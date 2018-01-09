NS Performing Arts Guild Fundraiser 09 Jan 2018 05:18

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Tues. Jan 23 from 5-11 p.m. Tues. Jan 23 from 5-11 p.m.

Join the Northshore Performing Arts Guild for a wonderful evening with dinner, a silent auction and an opportunity to bring the arts to our Northshore community children.

Fundraising event is on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 5-11 p.m., and hosted by McMenamins Tavern on the Square located at 9815 NE 188th St., Bothell, WA 98011. The Northshore Performing Arts Guild will receive half of the dinner proceeds plus the returns from the silent auction, which will help fund the Youth Enrichment Program. There will be 22 children's theater shows presented to over 2,500 students at the Northshore elementary schools in 2018.