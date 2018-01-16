StoryBook Theater's Sensory-Friendly Shows 16 Jan 2018 05:37

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Have you passed up family theater because your child has different sensory needs? No more! StoryBook Theater, in partnership with Safeco Insurance Fund, is working to make theater accessible for children with development challenges and special needs. Local community members with experience in development challenges are working with us to make StoryBook Theater a safe and welcoming place for children with sensory differences and other disabilities.

On Jan. 27 in Renton and on Feb. 4 in Kirkland, we will be offering our sensory-friendly production. We invite you to bring your whole family to see the play for only $5 per person. Video tours and social stories for each venue are available for you to download from our website at storybooktheater.org/sensory. A social story is a pictorial guide with simple language explaining what a child can expect when they come to the theater. Friendly, supportive staff and community volunteers will minimize stress and offer whatever help you may need. On Jan. 27 in Renton and on Feb. 4 in Kirkland, we will be offering our sensory-friendly production. We invite you to bring your whole family to see the play for only $5 per person. Video tours and social stories for each venue are available for you to download from our website at storybooktheater.org/sensory. A social story is a pictorial guide with simple language explaining what a child can expect when they come to the theater. Friendly, supportive staff and community volunteers will minimize stress and offer whatever help you may need.

Please call 425.820.1800 for tickets.