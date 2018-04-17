Kids - Help Name the Basset Hound Mascot! 17 Apr 2018 07:35

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

All children in the community are invited to vote for their favorite name of Woodinville's Basset Hound Mascot.

To submit a vote, please email John Hughes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Votes will be collected, and the top three will be posted on the City of Woodinville's website by April 30th. At the first City Council meeting in May, the Mayor will pick winning name out of a hat.

Please pick your favorite from the following choices:

Sniffy LoBelly

Woody

Longdroppings

Quigley

Rooney

Rhubarb

Snoopy Loopy

Bernie

Hugo

Jarvis

Flopsy