Maltby Food Bank Celebrates 25th Anniversary 29 May 2018 06:54

Written by Maltby Food Bank

Twenty-five years ago, four ladies from local churches, Fran Walster, Leela Covey, Phyllis Bresheare and Dorothy Wood, felt a call to address the needs of people in our community. In May 1993 they formed Make A Blessing Food Bank, serving about 15 families. The food bank would later be renamed Maltby Food Bank, now serving 170 families.

In addition to providing food, their goal was to let people know they would receive unconditional love and that someone truly cared for them. That goal remains today - the legacy of these women will live on as the food bank continues to provide for those in need in our community.

Not only do we celebrate the anniversary of our beloved food bank, but we celebrate the amazing community that has supported it for 25 years. The number of families served and the services to those families have increased over the years and is directly related to the support and involvement of the community. The financial commitment of the personal donors, businesses, schools, service clubs and churches, as well as their donated goods and time is what makes this a great food bank.

Please join us for our 25th Anniversary Open House on June 24, 2018 from 1-4 p.m. with presentations at 2 p.m.

Maltby Food Bank (21104 86th Ave SE, Snohomish)