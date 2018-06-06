Music in the Park at Cottage Lake Begins July 12 06 Jun 2018 09:10

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

For the 18th year, the Upper Bear Creek Community Council will be hosting its annual Music in the Park event at Cottage Lake Park, located at Woodinville-Duvall Road just west of Avondale Road. This year’s events feature four consecutive Thursday evening concerts, beginning July 12. All concerts are held from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

This year’s musical lineup features an eclectic mix of artist, many of whom call the Bear Creek area home:

July 12 – Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers – fun, funky, and soulful blues

July 19 – The Home Rulers – inventive, fiery, and traditional Irish tunes

July 26 – Honky Tonk Sweethearts – uptempo and upbeat country

August 2 – One Bad Hat – your favorite rock songs of the 60s through today



Concerts are free and are appropriate for all ages. Join your friends and neighbors in the Upper Bear Creek area for a relaxed evening at a great location. For more information, visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UpperBearCreek/.

Music in the Park is made possible by the support of our generous partners, including:

King County Parks

King County Community Service Area Program

Westhill Inc.

Woodinville Weekly