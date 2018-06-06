Music in the Park at Cottage Lake Begins July 12
-
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
For the 18th year, the Upper Bear Creek Community Council will be hosting its annual Music in the Park event at Cottage Lake Park, located at Woodinville-Duvall Road just west of Avondale Road. This year’s events feature four consecutive Thursday evening concerts, beginning July 12. All concerts are held from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
This year’s musical lineup features an eclectic mix of artist, many of whom call the Bear Creek area home:
July 12 – Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers – fun, funky, and soulful blues
July 19 – The Home Rulers – inventive, fiery, and traditional Irish tunes
July 26 – Honky Tonk Sweethearts – uptempo and upbeat country
August 2 – One Bad Hat – your favorite rock songs of the 60s through today
Concerts are free and are appropriate for all ages. Join your friends and neighbors in the Upper Bear Creek area for a relaxed evening at a great location.
For more information, visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UpperBearCreek/.
Music in the Park is made possible by the support of our generous partners, including:
King County Parks
King County Community Service Area Program
Westhill Inc.
Woodinville Weekly
For more information about the concerts or how you can support this longstanding community event, please contact Alexandra Sheeks, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. ;