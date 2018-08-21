Evergreen State Fair in Monroe 21 Aug 2018 08:28

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Thursday, August 23, 2018 through Labor Day, Monday, September 3, 2018



WHAT’S NEW?

Dollar Up for Oso – Help the Oso Slide Memorial by participating in “Dollar Up for Oso” exclusively at the Evergreen State Fair. Add a dollar when purchasing Evergreen State Fair tickets at the gate or online at Etix.com. One hundred percent of the donated dollar will go toward the Memorial fund.

Dollar Up for Oso is a great way for the community to be involved if they choose. There will be an Oso Slide Memorial booth where Fair goers can learn more about the Memorial project.

Concerts move to VIP or BOGO tickets – new this year! Go VIP or buy 1 get 1 free! Grandstand Festival seating for all concerts is buy one get one free and includes fair gate admission (a $14 value). That’s two concert tickets and two fair gate admissions for the price of one concert ticket.

Guests who purchase VIP tickets have floor seats to the show and are invited to return to their seats with their beer/wine. All guests in the grandstands will need to remain in the beer garden area for consumption. All tickets can be purchased at EvergreenFair.org.

Goat Yoga – Join in the first ever Baaamaste at the Fair experience featuring your friendly Fair goats on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at either 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. Guests 8 years and older are invited to join in the fun of this 75-minute yoga session led by Bliss Yoga Studio out of Monroe. Buy tickets at EvergreenFair.org.

Duck Races - Introducing a new daily exhibit to the Fair this year, Great American Duck Races! Daily races will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and are free with gate admission.

For more information about the Evergreen State Fair, visit EvergreenFair.org.