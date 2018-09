Waddle: Male Arlow owned by Franz Family of AlgonaWaddle: Female Peach owned by Tim Force of ArlingtonOldest: Louie 15 years old owned by Michelle Coniluis of MonroeHowl: Lou owned by Lyle McRae of Bainbridge IslandLongest Ears: Male Edgrrr 10 inches owned by Franz Family of AlgonaLongest Ears: Female Arlow 10 ¼ inches owned by Franz Family of AlgonaTrick: Gracie owned by Jan Parker of DuvallDistance: Sammy Pajamas owned by Taylor Neuburger of Chandler, AZFoolish Human: Sassy & Flash owned by Tom Grinsill of PoulsboFunniest Name: Arlow owned by Franz Family of AlgonaCostume: Jazz, Lilo, Stitch, Sammy, Diego and Lady owned by Jenny Neuberger of PullmanKING of 2007: Charlie owned by Beth Samuelson of ElbeQUEEN of 2007: Whitler owned by Houndful Hearts of Florence, OR