The Anderson School Pumpkin Party 02 Oct 2018 08:32

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Come carve a pumpkin and enjoy Halloween fun for the whole family! The festivities include pumpkin carving, Halloween movies such as Hocus Pocus, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, and The Nightmare Before Christmas in Haynes Hall. There will be live music outside in Haynes Square, ciders on tap, fresh made apple cider donut holes, BBQ, face painting, a costume contest, photo booth and all around celebrating of everything we love about fall.

Sunday, October 21 from 11 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m.

Anderson School - Haynes’ Hall

All ages welcome

Event is FREE to attend but tickets are required for pumpkins and carving kits.

Live Music: Haynes Square & The Best Intentions

www.mcmenamins.com/anderson-school