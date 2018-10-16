Carnation Farms Hosts Free Harvest Festival 16 Oct 2018 04:47

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Carnation Farms is celebrating fall with our free harvest festivals on October 20, and 21. Come out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and enjoy fun activities like pumpkin bowling, hay rides, apple pressing, wax hand sculpting, adult beverage area, and of course pumpkin pickin’. Pumpkins and concessions will be available for purchase. In addition to fun activities, you’ll also enjoy delicious food and drinks designed by James Beard award-winning Chef Caprial Pence.

\More information available at Carnationfarms.org