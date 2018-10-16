Waterworks Unplugged Opens NWWS Exhibition to New Artists 16 Oct 2018 04:49

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

This year marks a special event in Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) annual membership exhibition. For the first time in 26 years, the exhibition has been opened to artists who don’t usually frame their work under glass. Waterworks Unplugged opens October 23rd at Tsuga Fine Art & Framing, 10101 Main Street, Bothell, WA 98011 and runs through November 16th.

(Courtesy photo)On display will be works of 46 artists from across the US. Some paintings under glass, others not. “The work is strong and the decisions difficult. Acceptance in itself should be considered an honor,” says professional artist and juror, Linda Daly Baker, who has many honors and was recently awarded the prestigious Dolphin Fellow status in the American Watercolor Society. She continues, “The work is diverse insuring a most interesting exhibition with a variety of subject matter.”

Baker will present awards at the artists’ reception October 25, 2018 at Tsuga from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited. The top awards are 1st place $1,000, 2nd place $750 and 3rd place $500.

Exhibition Chair Molly Murrah adds, “The Society has amazingly talented member artists. As Chair, it’s been such a pleasure seeing their submissions to Waterworks Unplugged.”

Free parking on the street or in the public lot behind the Tsuga gallery is available. Renovation of Main Street is complete and easy for vehicles and pedestrians to navigate.