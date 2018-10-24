Pumpkin Bash at the Zoo - Oct 27 & 28 24 Oct 2018 05:20

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Hippos, grizzlies, penguins, and other animals will gobble, smash, and play with pumpkins and other autumn-themed treats while little goblins and ghosts enjoy trick-or-treating around the zoo, pumpkin displays, and other spook-tacular activities at Woodland Park Zoo’s weekend-long Halloween celebration, Pumpkin Bash presented by CLIF Kid. During Pumpkin Bash, one child 12 years and under in costume is admitted into the zoo FREE with a paid adult.

WHEN: Saturday–Sunday, October 27–28, 9:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Enter Woodland Park Zoo through the West Entrance at Phinney Ave. N. between N. 55th & N. 56th Sts. or South Entrance at N. 50th St. & Fremont Ave. N.

COST: Pumpkin Bash is free with zoo admission or membership. During Pumpkin Bash, one child 12 years and under in costume is admitted into the zoo FREE with a paid adult. This promotion cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Admission: Adult (13–64) $14.95; Child (3–12) $9.95; Toddler (0–2) free. Active, retired, and veteran U.S. military and their families, seniors and people with physical disabilities receive an admission discount. Zoo members receive free zoo admission year round. Parking: $6 plus applicable state and local taxes.

