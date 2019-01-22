Woodinville High School Theatre Presents: Harvey 22 Jan 2019 07:30

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Woodinville High School Theatre Company is excited to present Mary Chase’s classic comedy Harvey. This Pulitzer Prize winning play is a tale of friendship, family, and an invisible 6-foot one and a half inches rabbit. Harvey pushes us to examine how we interact with people who are different than us, the unique power of families to both love and judge, the complexities of the human mind, and ultimately, the importance of staying true to oneself. It is filled with magic, fools in love, and bumbling buffoons, making this play exceptionally enjoyable for all ages. Performances are January 30, 31, and February 1, and 2, 2019, at 7:00 pm in the Woodinville High School Theater.

Elwood P. Dowd, a somewhat eccentric but exceptionally kind individual who insists on including his invisible rabbit friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae—Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium; however, when they arrive at the sanitarium, a comedy of errors ensues, which first lead to Veta being committed and eventually to the entire town coming together to catch Elwood and Harvey.

The cast is comprised of 13 of Woodinville High School’s Advanced Acting and Play Production students, including seniors Emerson Cobbley, Lauren Drews, Trevor Harrison, Aaron Leatherman, Grace Lewis, Gerry Noy, Luke Preston, Nikki Smith, Nolan Spencer, Mesgana Teklu and Ben Winarske, and juniors Henry Goss-Grubbs and Nicole McMillan.

The set features the library of the Dowd home and pivots to turn into the waiting room at Chumley’s Rest, the town’s sanitarium. Crews of students from the WHS Technical Theatre program handle the technical aspects of the show, from set building and lighting to publicity. Technical theatre crew heads include: Audrey Szot (Stage Manager), Asher Faamoe (Technical Director), Tristian Scott (Assistant Stage Manager), Quinn Cosgrove (Lights), Asher Faamoe and Grace Henrich (Sound), Audrey Szot and Grace Henrich (Paint), Julia Etrusco and Grace Lewis (Costumes), Nolan Spencer and Deirdre Gertz (Props), and Max Stember, Hailey Smith, and Jack Preston (House Managers).

The show is co-directed by Katharina Bomers-Muller and Stephanie Penoyer, and designed and produced by Josh Butchart, with support from Marsha Stueckle (Costumes), Steve Cooper (Lights), Nathaniel Gibbs (Sound) and the Woodinville Drama Boosters, led by Kit Topaz.