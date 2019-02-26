Woodinville Rep's 'The Mousetrap' opens March 1 26 Feb 2019 09:44

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Woodinville Repertory Theatre starts its 2019 season with a murder, Agatha Christie style.

The Rep will produce Christie's famed whodunnit "The Mousetrap" for four weekends starting March 1 and ending on March 24.

Hjalmer Anderson, the show's director, hopes audiences will pledge not to reveal who the murderer is.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets may be bought by visiting www.woodinvillerep.org/tickets or at the door. Performances are at Denali Slab Studio, 16120 Woodinville Redmond Road NE, Suite 12, Woodinville. That's the Riverfront Business Park.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, students and members of TPS. You can also convert a single ticket into a season ticket for a total price of $50.

"The Mousetrap" is the first of three plays the Rep will produce this year. It will be followed by:

"Crimes of the Heart," Beth Henley's Southern gothic comedy, which is a Pulitzer Prize winner. Weekends May 17 through June 9.

"Lend Me a Tenor," Ken Ludwig's farce about opera in Cleveland. Weekends Oct. 2-27.

Lastly, the Rep will hold its first annual Barn Ball fundraiser starting at 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Sammamish Grange Hall, 14654 148th Ave NE, Woodinville. It will feature live music, dancing, silent auctions and refreshments. Tickets are $30 each, but the Barn Ball is free with the purchase of a season ticket.

For more information, check out the Rep's web site. http://www.woodinvillerep.org/barn-ball/.