The artists begin with a weathered wood piece from a mountain lake, beach, river, or forest, even clear-cut area. Thorough cleaning reveals the wood’s grain, and meticulous sanding results in wonderfully smooth, intricate patterns. Some sculpting or shaping brings out Nature’s own design. A deer antler burnishes the wood, and a beeswax-based finish provides a lovely luster. When mounted on a carefully selected base, it becomes a one-of-a-kind sculpture.

This LuRon process used by Northwest Driftwood Artists is unique to the Pacific Northwest. A more extensive exhibit of driftwood sculptures, the 56th annual Northwest Driftwood Artists Show, will be held May 11-12, 2019 at the Maltby Community Center. Check out www.northwestdriftwoodartists.org for more information including sculpture galleries and class locations.

Driftwood Sculpture display at Woodinville Library\During the month of March the Library is hosting a fine exhibit of unusual driftwood art. Featured sculptures and wearable art pieces were created by Northwest Driftwood Artists living in Woodinville as well as students in the Brittany Park class sponsored by Northshore Senior Center.