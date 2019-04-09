Discover the fascinating (and often adorable) link between cats and maritime history! They served as beloved companions, good luck charms, and performed an essential job by catching mice on long, arduous journeys.



Join us as we discuss their stories, including a few from Washington State on Monday, April 22 at the Redmond Regional Library, 15990 NE 85th St, Redmond, Redmond WA, at 7 pm.

