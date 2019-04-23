LOCAL SCREENING OF MODIFIED THE FILM 23 Apr 2019 06:55

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

A Food Lovers Journey Into GMOs



Sammamish Valley Grange and 21 Acres are partnering for the documentary screening of Modified The Film, Wednesday, May 1, 7 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Woodinville.



Modified The Film is a food lovers journey into GMOs. In this award-winning documentary, the filmmaker and her mother embark on a personal and poignant investigative journey to find out why genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not adequately labeled on food products in the US and Canada, despite being labeled in 64 countries around the world. The Sammamish Valley Grange, with support from 21 Acres, is proud to host this important screening in our community.



Mark your calendars for June 5 as we welcome the return of our popular program with John the Falconer and his Birds of Prey held in the Sammamish Valley Grange Heritage Garden.