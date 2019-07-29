New Pacific Science Center summer camp at UW Bothell investigates crows 29 Jul 2019 04:57

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

UW Bothell and Pacific Science Center are offering a new camp for fourth and fifth graders called Crows: Caws and Effect, focusing on campus crows. This year, campers will investigate the smart, quirky and mysterious ways of crows through both scientific and artistic perspectives.



The camp takes place August 5 - 9 on the UW Bothell campus. To register, go to https://www.pacificsciencecenter.org/summer-camps/.