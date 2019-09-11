Woodinville CROP Hunger Walk – Saturday, September 28th, 2019 11 Sep 2019 05:02

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Woodinville, WA – The 5th annual Woodinville CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28. The walk route is an approximate 3-mile loop, beginning and ending at 21 Acres.

This year marks the 50th year people have been walking with the same goal; create “a world where every child has enough healthy food every day.” Some 2,000 cities and towns nationwide are joining together in community CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “Ending hunger one step at a time.”

Participants from last year’s event in the back row from left are Kristin Frankland, Heather Hawley and Pastor Scott Anthony. Front row from left are Davis Ward, Jennifer Ward (crouching), Shar Imamura, Jenine Taylor, Price Taylor and Robin Sell. Courtesy photo.Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9. Organizers are encouraging folks to walk with their families and friends or initiate a team to help raise funds to combat hunger.

The goal of the event is to raise $10,000 to combat hunger in the local community and around the world.

“Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will stay in Woodinville to help alleviate hunger locally, and 75 percent will go toward world-wide efforts to link people to sustainable and nutritious food sources” said Walk representative Lin Hagedorn.

The funds raised for the Woodinville community will be donated to Farms for Life and the YMCA Hunger Initiatives and Totes to Go Program.”

For more information about the Woodinville CROP Hunger Walk and to register go to the website at www.crophungerwalk.org/woodinvillewa.