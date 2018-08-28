Pet of the Week - August 27, 2018 28 Aug 2018 03:52

Written by Homeward Pet Adoption Center

Hi, I’m Becky! I’m about 4 years old and my two favorite things to do are play and snuggle. I like the big, all-consuming snuggles. When I cuddle, I mean business! I love crawling into laps and giving face kisses. It’s important to tell people how much I love them! When it’s not time to cuddle I thoroughly enjoy playing. Stuffed toys and tennis balls are my favorite, but a kiddie pool….that’s the best toy of all. I love to splish and splash around. Rubber ducks have nothing on me! I’m looking for an adult only home, with no other pets. Come meet me today, I’ll give you a kiss, I promise! Hi, I’m Becky! I’m about 4 years old and my two favorite things to do are play and snuggle. I like the big, all-consuming snuggles. When I cuddle, I mean business! I love crawling into laps and giving face kisses. It’s important to tell people how much I love them! When it’s not time to cuddle I thoroughly enjoy playing. Stuffed toys and tennis balls are my favorite, but a kiddie pool….that’s the best toy of all. I love to splish and splash around. Rubber ducks have nothing on me! I’m looking for an adult only home, with no other pets. Come meet me today, I’ll give you a kiss, I promise!

Homeward Pet is located at 13132 NE 177th Place in Woodinville and is open for visitors between 12-6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

See available cats, kittens, dogs and puppies at www.homewardpet.org

Not ready to adopt? You can still help care for the dogs and cats of Homeward Pet. The Homeward Pet Shelter Essentials Amazon Wish List makes it easy to provide the homeless animals in our care with essential food and supplies.