31 Dec 2019

Catherine Breault

Three new aid units have been added to the Woodinville Fire and Rescue fleet, completing a three-year replacement of all first-out vehicles in the District. The units were purchased to replace the aging 2006 vehicles that were no longer within National Fire Protection Agency Standards. The three new aid units will cost the District a little over one million dollars.

Woodinville Fire and Rescue has been anticipating and budgeting for the fleet replacement. The ability to pay for these units with cash funding from our reserves gave us a significant advantage in price negotiation.

The new emergency response vehicles come with improvements for patient transport and firefighter safety. The enhancements include 4-wheel drive to be more responsive in inclement weather and hard to access areas of the district. The addition of a self-loading cot with the ability to lift 750 pounds will reduce firefighter injury and assist in patient transport.

The new aid units will have a compartment for a third firefighter’s gear. Removing bunker gear from the patient transport area will help reduce cross-contamination between a firefighter’s gear and patients. Additional upgrades include amenities such as a blanket warmer for patients, air conditioning in the transport area and improved LED lighting around the vehicle.

The 360-degree LED floodlighting is an invaluable asset to have on an aid unit. It allows us to thoroughly see collision scenes and perform better patient care at night.

The aid units and their specifications were discussed and selected over a yearlong process with a five-member committee. The focus of the selection process was to find the best transport units for patient care while meeting budgetary expectations. The committee included firefighters, members of the leadership committee, and a fleet manager.

Woodinville Fire and Rescue would like to invite the public to an open house on Jan. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fire Station 31 to view and tour the new aid units. The District would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the members of our community for their continued support.

